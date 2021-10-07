New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the NEET UG 2021 result after October 10. Candidates will be able to check their results on the official website that is neet.nta.nic.in.

Before the release of the NEET-UG 2021 result, NTA will release the official answer key for the same exam. Candidates can use the official answer key for NEET-UG 2021 exam to cross-check their responses. However, the official announcement from NTA on the release of results and answer key is still awaited.

The testing agency will end the 2nd phase of registrations on October 10th and the first phase's application form correction will also end on the same day. Therefore it is most likely that NTA will declare the result after the 10th.

Steps to check NEET 2021 Results 2021 here

-Visit the official website of NEET UG 2021 -- neet.nta.nic.in

-On the homepage, click on, "Result - NEET (UG) 2021"

-Enter your NEET 2021 credentials and click on the login

-Your NEET UG 2021 results will be displayed, check

-Download it and save it for future use

The NEET-UG 2021 exam was conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on 12 September 2021 at examination centers in the country and abroad for the selection of candidates for admission to Medical Courses (MBBA, BDS) during the academic year 2021-22. Around 16 lakh candidates appeared for the examinations this year.

Candidates must note that official information regarding NEET UG Result 2021 will be released by NTA on the exam portal, neet.nta.nic.in or on the result portal of NTA, ntaresults.nic.in. For more details and latest updates candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official portal of NTA.

Posted By: Ashita Singh