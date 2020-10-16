NEET UG Results 2020: Along with the NEET UG Results 2020, the NTA will also release the NEET Final Answer Key 2020 for the candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2020 exam.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be announcing the results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 on Friday (today) after much delay. The NAT will be releasing the NEET-UG 2020 results on its official website at ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in.

The NTA on Monday had announced that it will be declaring the NEET UG 2020 results on Friday, however, the testing agency had not announced the exact time for the declaration of NEET-UG 2020 results. It is important to note that the website will display the result and marks only up to 90 days from the date of declaration.

The NTA on Wednesday, on the orders of the Supreme Court, had arranged the special exam for the students who missed the previous session due to restrictions under the lockdown. The top court had also directed the NTA to announce the final results for all the candidates by October 16.

Here's how to check NEET UG Results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA at ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for an option 'NEET Results'

Step 3: To log in for your results, enter roll number, date of birth and submit

Step 4: Your NEET UG Results 2020 will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: You can download your NEET UG Result 2020 or can take a print out for future references

Along with the NEET UG Results 2020, the NTA will also release the NEET Final Answer Key 2020 for the candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2020 exam. The provisional answer key of September 13 exam was released on September 26 on the website. After the NEET result is declared, the concerned authorities of all states will release their category-wise cutoffs for admission into their state medical colleges.

In order to be eligible for admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses in case of General, General-EWS, a minimum of 50 percentile in NEET-UG is required. However, for candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes, the minimum marks shall be at 40th percentile.

Admissions to all seats of Undergraduate Medical Courses will be done through NEET (UG) 2020. The following are the seats available under different quotas:

- All India Quota Seats

- State Government Quota Seats

- Central Institutions/Universities/Deemed Universities

- State/Management/NRI Quota Seats in Private Medical / Dental /Ayurveda /Siddha /Unani/Homeopathy Colleges or any Private University

- Central Pool Quota Seats

- All seats including NRI Quota as well as Management Quota, in private unaided/aided minority/non-minority medical colleges shall also be filled on the basis of merit obtained in NEET(UG) – 2020.

Posted By: Talib Khan