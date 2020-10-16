NEET UG 2020 Results: The Supreme Court on Monday had directed the NTA to conduct the second phase of NEET 2020 on October 14 and also said that the result of both the phases of NEET exam would be declared together on October 16.

New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The results for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020 was declared today by the National Testing Agency (NTA), two days after it conducted the exam for the students who had missed the NEET exam held in September. The NTA will be releasing the NEET-UG 2020 results on its official website at ntaneet.nic.in or mcc.nic.in.

The Supreme Court on Monday had directed the NTA to conduct the second phase of NEET 2020 on October 14 and also said that the result of both the phases of NEET exam would be declared together on October 16.

Along with results, the NTA also released the NEET Final Answer Key 2020 for the candidates appeared for the NEET UG 2020 exam. The provisional answer key of September 13 exam was released on September 26 on the website. General category candidates need to get a minimum 50 percentile marks to qualify while reserved categories need at least 40 percentile marks to qualify.

So as the NTA is about to release the NEET UG 2020 Results, here are some tips and tricks to calculate your score, percentile and NEET rank.

How to calculate your NEET marks:

Students waiting for the results can calculate their marks with the help of answer key. The students first have to tally their answers with that in the NEET answer key to see which questions they answered correctly. Each correct answer will give them 4 marks, while every wrong answer will deduct one mark. Unattempted questions will get no marks.

Total NEET Marks = 180 Mcqs X 4 = 720 Marks

Your NEET score = (Total correct answers x 4) (Total incorrect answers x 1)

How to calculate your NEET Rank:

The students can calculate their estimated NEET rank by seeing the previous year’s NEET scores vs NEET ranks. However, they will have to wait for the results to know their exact rank.

How to calculate NEET percentile based on marks:

The students can calculate their NEET percentile with their own NEET score and the marks of the NEET topper in 2020.

NEET Percentile = Your NEET score x 100 / NEET score of the topper

Posted By: Talib Khan