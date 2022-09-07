NEET Result 2022 Live: NTA To Declare NEET UG Results Today At neet.nta.nic.in

11:25 AM

NTA NEET UG 2022 result: Here is how you can check your result

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Students will find the link that reads 'NEET UG 2022 result’ on the homepage -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, a new page will open

Step 4: Now, students will need to enter their details and credentials as asked

Step 5: Once, done click on submit

Step 6: The NEET UG 2022 results will be declared in front of you

NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.