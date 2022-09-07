LIVE BLOG

NEET Result 2022 Live: NTA To Declare NEET UG Results Today At neet.nta.nic.in

Mallika Mehzabeen
Wed, 07 Sep 2022 11:25 AM IST
Finally, the wait for lakhs of the medical aspirant will come to an end as the National Testing Agency is all set to announce the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022, today (September 7). Students who appeared in the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the results will be announced, students will be able to check their results from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

07 September 2022

  • 11:25 AM

    NTA NEET UG 2022 result: Here is how you can check your result

    Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

    Step 2: Students will find the link that reads 'NEET UG 2022 result’ on the homepage -- Click on that

    Step 3: Now, a new page will open

    Step 4: Now, students will need to enter their details and credentials as asked

    Step 5: Once, done click on submit

    Step 6: The NEET UG 2022 results will be declared in front of you

    NOTE: Download and take a printout of the results for future use.

  • 11:19 AM

    NEET UG Results 2022: Alternative website to view scores

    Candidates can also check the results on different websites including

    -- neet.nta.nic.in

    -- ntaresults.nic.in

  • 11:11 AM

    NTA To Release Results Today

    NEET UG results will be released today (September 7).

