New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Testing Agency is likely to declare NEET-UG Result 2021 today, October 29, 2021. The Supreme Court, on Thursday, allowed the testing agency to release the NEET scorecard by staying a Bombay High Court order of re-examination for 2 candidates. NTA will release the results at the official website--neet.nta.nic.in or ntaresults.nic.in.

This year around 16 lakh candidates appeared for the national-level medical entrance exam, which was held in September 2021. Along with the results, NTA will also release the All India Rank List, marks and percentile scores of the top 50 rankers.

How to check NEET 2021 Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA or NEET--neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET Result link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as the application number on the admit card

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

NEET 2021 Counselling

After the release of NEET 2021 Results, NTA will start with the counselling process for admission to UG courses. The counselling will be held for All India Quota and State medical seats.

AIQ: It is held for admission to 15 per cent seats at state-medical seats, all seats at central and deemed universities and AFMC seats. For AYUSH counselling, there are three counselling committees, namely Medical Counselling Committee for MBBS and BDS, Veterinary Council of India (VCI) for BVSc and AH seats and AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (ACCC).

State Quota: It is conducted for admission to 85 per cent of seats at state-run medical colleges. States have their own counselling committee and reservation policy.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on official website of NEET for latest updates on NEET-UG Result and NEET Counselling.

