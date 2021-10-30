New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare NEET-UG Result 2021 today, October 30, 2021. The testing agency will release the scorecard at the official website of NTA--ntaresults.nic.in or NEET--neet.nta.nic.in. On October 28, the Supreme Court allowed the testing agency to release the National Eligibility Entrance Test for Undergraduate courses.

Along with the result, NTA will release NEET Final Answer Key 2021, NEET AIR Rank and NEET percentile scores and NEET top 50 rank holders' list. Candidates must note that the final answer key will be based on the objections raised during the grievance period.

NEET-UG Result 2021: How to check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA or NEET--neet.nta.nic.in and ntaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the NEET Result 2021 link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials such as the application number, password and security pin

Step 4: Click on Submit

Step 5: The result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference

NEET-UG Result 2021: Key point to remember

1. The NEET-UG result would also be used for admissions to BVSc and AH courses in recognised Veterinary Colleges under the 15 per cent quota of the Veterinary Council of India.

2. Upon selection under the PwBD category, the candidates will have to appear before the Disability Assessment Board after the declaration of the result.

3. Other Central or State Governments entities can use NEET-UG Result 2021 for admission purposes under their rules.

4. In case of any discrepancies, candidates must raise the issue to NTA via official e-mail id--neet@nta.ac.in.

NEET-UG 2021: Second Phase

Meanwhile, NTA has concluded the second phase of registration on October 26. Before the declaration of the medical entrance test result, candidates were allowed to fill in the second set of information during this phase.

Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of NEET, NTA or Jagran English for the latest updates on NEET-UG Result 2021.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv