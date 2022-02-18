New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG 2022, this year will likely be held in June or July, according to a Times of India report. As per discussions between the Education and Health Ministry, NEET UG 2022 will take place between the third week of June and the first week of July. The datesheet for the same will be released soon on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

"As per the initial discussion between officials of MoE and ministry of health, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG will be conducted between the third week of June and the first week of July," the report said.

The National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), formerly the All India Pre-Medical Test (AIPMT), is the qualifying test for MBBS and BDS programs in Indian medical and dental colleges. It is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Last year, the NEET question paper had 180 multiple choice questions from physics, chemistry, and biology. Each subject had two sections. Section A consists of 35 questions and section B will have 15 questions, out of which students will have to answer only 10.

NEET 2022 will be conducted in the pen and paper mode for admission to 89,395 MBBS, 27,948 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH, 603 BVSc and AH seats including 1,899 AIIMS and 249 JIPMER seats will be granted.

Earlier this month, the Union Health Ministry had asked the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to postpone NEET PG 2022 by six to eight weeks since it clashes with the NEET PG 2021 counseling. This was a result of a plea filed by six MBBS graduates in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled on March 12 for admissions in postgraduate medical courses, claiming that many MBBS graduates would not be able to take up the examination due to non-completion of the mandatory internship period.

Meanwhile, the same report also mentioned that there is a possibility that the undergraduate engineering entrance exam JEE Main 2022 will be conducted twice this year, in April and May, instead of four times like last year.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha