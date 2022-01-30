New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the extended registration process for all qualified candidates for NEET-UG counselling Round 1 today (January 30). Candidates who are yet to make the registration can do it by visiting the official website mcc.nic.in till12 pm and can submit the application fees last by 3 pm. Apart from that, the choice of filling and locking facilities will be available up to 11:55 pm.

Earlier the medical committee had revised the registration dates for NEET UG Counselling 2021. The registration process for Round 1 again started on January 28, and the last date to make registration was today (January 30). The seat allotment result for NEET 2021 round 1 will be published on February 1, and candidates can report for admission from February 2 to 7.

“Candidates who are already registered need not register again. Already registered candidates who want to edit their choices can log in to their account, give consent for unlocking their choices and fill their choices again or edit/ modify them,” the MCC said.

“However, Candidates who do not want to edit their locked choices need not do anything. Their earlier exercised choices will be valid for seat processing as such, for Round-1. Candidates who want to do Fresh Registration can do so as per schedule and exercise choices for Round-1 of Counselling after paying requisite fee,” it added.

How To Register For NEET UG Counselling 2021

Step 1: Go to the official website -- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: on the homepage of the website, candidates will find the 'UG counselling tab' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, the candidate has to click on the registration link

Step 4: Now, the candidate needs to enter the required information and register

Step 5: The candidate has to log in now and fill in the application form

Step 6: Now, the candidate has to upload all his necessary documents and then pay the registration fee and submit

NOTE: Take a printout of the application form.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen