New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is all set to release NEET UG Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result tomorrow, February 1, 2022. MCC will release the result on the official website of MCC mcc.nic.in for the candidates seeking admissions in Undergraduate courses--MBBS and BDS, under 15 per cent all India quota.

Earlier, the NEET UG counselling round 1 result was scheduled to release on January 29, but it was put on hold due to a pending court case. The board on January 27, had released the provisional result.

“It is for the information to all candidates/ colleges participating in UG Counselling 2021 that the Round-1 of UG Counselling was put on hold due to hearing held on 27.01.2022 in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & Ors. Vs. UoI & Ors. before the Hon’ble High Court of Judicature at Madras,” the official notice read.

Candidates who get shortlisted will have to report to the allotted college between February 2 and 7, 2022, at 5 pm. The NEET-UG counselling round 1 merit list has been prepared based on the choices filled by the candidates.

How to check NEET UG counselling results?

Step 1: Visit the official website MCC — mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘UG Round 1 Seat Allotment Result’ link.

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number, etc.

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference.

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, MCC is conducting counselling in four rounds for all India quota seats (AIQ), including seats at central and deemed universities.

MCC conducted NEET UG counselling for admission to MBBS, BDS, BSc Nursing programmes under the AIQ and seats at central and deemed universities, Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS) and at AIIMS and JIPMER seats.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv