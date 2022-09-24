NEET UG Counselling 2022 To Begin On mcc.nic.in Soon | Here's All You Need To Know

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) seat counselling dates would be announced soon. The counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will soon announce the NEET counselling 2022 dates and all the candidates can then be able to lock their seats in medical courses across the nation.

As per several media reports, the registration process for the counselling process is expected to begin on September 25 however the official schedule for the NEET UG Counselling 2022 will be soon available on the official website of MCC.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: Here's how to apply

Visit the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage, Click on the ‘UG Medical Counselling’ section.

The link for registration will be displayed. Click on it.

Enter the required information and register on the portal.

Now login and fill up the application form.

Upload documents, pay the registration fee, and submit the form.

Appear for the NEET 2022 counselling choice filling and locking.

Seat allotment result announcement.

Report to the allotted Medical/ Dental College.

Take a printout of the application form.

Meanwhile, the NEET cut-off for unreserved category students this year has gone down from 720-138 in NEET 2021 to 715-117 in NEET UG 2022. The NEET cut-off 2022 for medical aspirants of reserved categories including Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) have also dropped from 137-108 last year to 116-93 in NTA NEET UG 2022.

Medical aspirants qualified to participate in the NEET 2022 counselling can check the list of the best medical colleges here: