NEET UG Counselling 2022: Seat Registrations Begin For Round 2 Counselling | Check Details Here

THE MEDICAL Counselling Committee (MCC) has started registration for the second round of NEET UG counselling 2022 on Wednesday (November 2). Candidates who qualified for the NEET exam and registered for the same in its counselling will be allotted seats under NEET UG round 2 allotments. The last date to apply for MBBS, BDS and B.SC Nursing courses counselling will end on November 7. Eligible candidates who want to register for counselling can apply online at mcc.nic.in.

The choice-filling facility will be activated from November 3 and will continue till November 8. The seat allotment will be processed from November 9 to November 10. The result will be declared on November 11 and candidates must report between November 12 to November 18, 2022.

Meanwhile, if the candidates who have joined NEET UG Round 1 counselling and neither participate in Round 2, the seat in Round 1 will be considered part of round 2 after the stipulated time.

NEET UG Counselling 2022: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'NEET UG 2022 Counselling Round 2'

Step 3: Now, Candidates have to enter their login details and click on submit

Step 4: Candidates have to fill in the required details and pay the application fee

Step 5: By completing all the details, click on submit button

Note: Candidates must download the confirmation page and take the printout for future reference.