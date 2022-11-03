NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registration, Fee Payment Process Begins; Check Details Here

NEET UG Counselling 2022: The choice-filling facility will be available till November 7. Scroll to check more

By Ritesh Kumar
Updated: Thu, 03 Nov 2022 05:48 PM IST
THE MEDICAL Counselling Committee (MCC) on Thursday (November 3) started the registration and fee payment process for the second round of National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) counselling 2022. The choice-filling facility will be available till November 7. MCC conducts the NEET UG Counselling for the aspirants seeking admission in all-India quota (AIQ) seats in central and deemed universities, including Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER).

The verification of eligible candidates by the respective Universities will start from November 7 to 8. The process of seat allotment will be done from November 9 to 10. Seat allotment results will be announced on November 11, 2022.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration: Steps To Check

Step 1: Go to the official website-- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Candidates have to fill in the required details and complete the registration process

Step 3: Now, upload all the documents

Step 4: Click on submit and pay the counselling fee

Note: Candidates must download the NEET UG Round 2 Registration form for further process

