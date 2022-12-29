NEET UG Counselling 2022: Process To Apply For Stray Vacancy Round Ends Today; Details Inside

The process to register for the stray vacancy round for National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2022) will end today. Stray Vacancy is a round of counselling that deals with seats that were left vacant or unfiled after a mop-up round of MCC or state counselling. Then, this round was conducted by colleges to fill the left-out seats. Eligible candidates can apply at – mcc.nic.in.

Earlier, the last date to report for the stray vacancy round was till December 28. Given the requests received from the candidates, the date was extended till today. Candidates said that due to bank holidays during the counselling period, many of them failed to avail the opportunity and report at the institutes. The last date for reporting for the stray vacancy round will end today at 5 pm.

"This is in reference to the ongoing Stray Vacancy Round of UG Counselling 2022 which was scheduled to get over on December 28. However, MCC is in receipt of requests and representations from participating candidates that due to bank holidays during counselling period, many of the interested students could not avail the opportunity of reporting at the institutes," the MCC statement reads.

"Hence, in larger interest of candidates, the competent authority has decided to extend the NEET UG stray vacancy round reporting up to 5 pm of December 29, 2022," it added.

MCC will conduct Round 2 after this stray vacancy round is completed. There will be a second Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for BDS and B.Sc (Nursing) seats, the schedule for which will be uploaded on the MCC official website soon.