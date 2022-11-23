NEET UG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Registration To Start Today At mcc.nic.in; Check Details

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to start the registration for the NEET UG mop-up round today ( November 23). Aspirants who were not allotted seats in the round 1 and round 2 process can register for the mop-up round. Candidates can apply at– mcc.nic.in.

The second round of NEET UG 2022 counselling has been delayed slightly. According to the schedule, the last date of reporting was November 18. However, the reporting for the secound round ends yesterday.

Mop-up round is for filling all the vacant seats in the colleges that have been left vacant after the rounds. Some students leave their seats due to some reason. So the seats that remain vacant are allotted to students in this round. So it’s basically a round to fill all the seats and finish the counselling process. Candidates who did not receive a seat in Round 1 or Round 2 can apply for counselling in the mop-up round.

MCC conducts the NEET UG Exam for the aspirants seeking admission in all-India quota (AIQ) seats in central and deemed universities, including Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), Armed Force Medical Services (AFMS), All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education & Research (JIPMER)

Important dates

Registration and payment: November 23 to 28

Choice filling and locking: November 24 to 29

Choice locking: November 29 from 3 PM to 11:55 PM

Verification of internal candidates: November 28 to 29

Processing of seat allotment: November 30 to December 1

Final Result: December 3

Reporting: December 4 to 10, 2022.

NEET UG Mop-Up Round Registration: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the tab ‘UG Medical Counseling’

Step 3: Now, click on the registration link

Step 4: Candidates have to enter the required credentials and click the register

Step 5: Fill up the application form and pay the registration fee

Note: Download and take a printout of the application form