NEET UG Counselling 2022: MCC Begins Seat Resignation For Counselling Round 1 At mcc.nic.in

The NEET UG round 2 counselling registration and fee payment will be held from November 2 to 7, 2022.

By JE News Desk
Wed, 26 Oct 2022 08:32 PM IST

The Medical Counselling Committee, MCC has started the seat resignation of the first round of NEET UG counselling 2022 on Wednesday, October 26. Candidates who qualified for the NEET exam and registered for the same in its counselling have been allotted seats under NEET UG round 1 allotment. All candidates can resign from the seats till November 1 (by 5 pm).

Candidates must know that thier resignation from the seat will be considered as part of the NEET UG Round-2 counselling and the same rules will apply on them as applicable for the second round of counselling.

"In case a candidate is resigning by sending email to college, s/he should make sure that they receive Resignation Letter generated through online portal of MCC," reads a statement in the official notice.

All candidates must know that their medical seat resignation letter is generated online by the allotted college, failing which the resignation will be treated as ‘Null and Void’ and the candidate will be deemed to occupy the seat still and the rules of NEET UG round 2 counselling will be applicable.

In a case where a candidate applies for upgradation in NEET UG round 2 counselling and participates in the round 2 counselling process but is not upgraded, s/he cannot resign the seat allotted in round 2 counselling and will have to retain the seat. In such a case rules of the second round of counselling will apply since the candidate has exercised choices and participated in NEET UG round 2 counselling.

Meanwhile, if the candidates who have joined NEET UG round 1 counselling and neither participate in Round 2 nor resign the seat of Round 1 will be considered part of round 2 after the stipulated time.

The NEET UG round 2 counselling registration and fee payment will be held from November 2 to 7, 2022. The choice filling and locking process will be held between November 3 and November 8, 2022. The NEET UG round 2 seat allotment result will be declared on November 11, 2022.

