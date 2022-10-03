NEET UG Counselling 2022 Expected To Begin From Oct 10 At mcc.nic.in; Check Details Here

THE National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 Counselling is expected to start on October 10 on the official website of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). An important announcement regarding the same was made by MCC.

A notification regarding the online generation of PwD certificates by the NEET Disability Certification Centers for UG Counselling has also been issued on the official website.

The notification on the website reads, "This is regarding online generation of PwD certificates by the NEET Disability Certification Centers for the upcoming UG Counselling 2022. In this regard, it is informed that MCC portal for generation of PwD certificates is open now."

"Hence, the candidates who have registered themselves as PwD on NTA website and want to avail the benefit of PwD reservation should get the disability certificate issued from any one of the designated NEET Disability Certification Centre (as per list attached below) through online mode only before the start of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 which is likely to start from 10th October, 2022," added the notification.

Meanwhile, it further informed that the candidates need to "undergo physical examination at the designated disability centre by visiting the centre and getting their disability assessed and quantified".

"The centre authorities will generate the certificate online through the portal provided by MCC. Candidates should ensure that the PwD certificate is duly signed by the examining specialists."

You can also follow the below-mentioned steps and check the notification:

Step 1: Go to the official website of MCC --mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the link that reads ' UG Medical Counselling'.

Step 3: Tap on the relevant link of the notification.

Step 4: You will then see the notification in the pdf form.

Step 5: Check the important dates mentioned on the notice.

Notably, once the website release the notification regarding the NEET UG 2022 Counselling, candidates can check the important dates regarding the same. The Counselling meanwhile, is expected to be conducted in four rounds-- Round 1, Round 2, Mop Up Round, and Stray Vacancy. Candidates who will be appearing for the counselling are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of MCC in order to get all the latest updates.