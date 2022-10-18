NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling Window To Reopen Today For Newly Seats; Here's How To Apply

THE MEDICAL Counselling Committee (MCC) has started their choice filling for the newly added seats for Round 1 of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) counselling 2022. Candidates who wish to apply for the Counselling session can visit the official website and fill up the form for further process – mcc.nic.in.

"The Medical Counselling Committee has received information from following Institutes about new seats which could not be contributed by the colleges before the start of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 as LoPs from NMC were received on 17.10.2022. Therefore, the competent authority has decided to include the following M.B.B.S seats in the seat matrix of Round-1 of UG Counselling 2022 for the larger interest of candidates. There are a total 197 new seats", as per the official statement.

Registration will start today and the payment facility will be available up to 4:00 P.M of 18th October 2022 while the Reset Registration Option will be available up to 12:30 PM today. Choice Locking will start from 5:00 PM today till 8:00 AM on 19th October 2022.

The conducting body of NEET UG counselling will reserve 15 per cent of all India quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges and 100 per cent in deemed/central universities, ESIC/AFMS, AIIMS, JIPMER, and BSc Nursing.

KNR University of Health Sciences, Telangana will end the registration process today at 6 pm candidates can register at tsmedadm.tsche.in. Directorate of Medical Education Chhattisgarh has begun the registration from 17 October to 25 October 2022. For further details, you can check the official website – cgdme.in

NEET UG Counseling 2022: How To Fill

Step 1: Go to the official website – mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads ‘New Registration Round 1’ – click on that

Step 3: Now students need to fill up their NEET UG Roll Number, Password and security pin

Step 4: Click on sign in