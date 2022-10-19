NEET UG Counselling 2022: Choice Filling For Round 1 Counselling Ends Today; Here’s How To Apply

THE REGISTRATIONS for the counselling for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022 Round 1 choice filling process and choice locking will end today. Medical Counselling Committee will handle the seat distribution and will later release the NEET UG Counselling Round 1 results for students. Candidates can check the official website – mcc.nic.in – for further information related to these applications.



Earlier, the committee agreed to extend the deadline for NEET UG Counselling registration and choice filling to October 19 due to the addition of new MBBS seats. Candidates must also know that they cannot change the application form if they once lock their decision, according to MCC. Candidates must apply carefully while submitting their selections for their seats.

NEET UG counselling was rescheduled after the addition of new medical seats at colleges in Maharashtra, Gujrat, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir. Further, seat allotment results for the first round of MCC NEET counselling will be out on October 21. Candidates who have been selected in the first round have to report to their allotted institution from October 22 to 28, 2022.

Registration for the second round will begin in November. Candidates have to wait for the further process and keep an eye on the official website or Jagran English website to get updates.

NEET UG Counselling 2022 Round 1: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website – mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link available for UG Medical Counselling

Step 3: A new page will open, then click on the link provided for ‘Registration Round 1’

Step 4: Now, enter the NEET UG Roll Number, Password and security pin

Step 5: Click on the options for choice preferences on your dashboard carefully and submit them

Step 6: Now, lock the preference and submit the form.

Note- Save the confirmation page and take printout for future references