New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has decided to allot 5 MBBS seats to the kids of Covid-19 warriors who lost their lives while trying to save others. The notice regarding the same is available on the official website of MCC. Kids of Covid-19 warriors who are deceased can check the MCC official website for more information. -- mcc.nic.in.

“Reference is made to the earlier notice dated 22.02.2022, wherein the last date for receiving applications from wards of “COVID Warriors (Deceased)” routed through the respective Directorate of Medical Education (DME)/ Directorate Health Services (DHS) of their domicile states was mentioned as 17.03.2022. In this regard, it is informed that the date for receiving duly filled in applications through DMEs/ DHSs has been extended up to 05:00 P.M of 28.03.2022 (Monday)," the official notice reads.

Candidates who are interested and are wards of ‘COVID Warriors (Deceased)’ can apply for the allotment till March 28, 2022. Earlier, the last date to apply was till March 17, 2022. It should be noted that candidates should be routed through their Directorate of Medical Education (DME)/ Directorate Health Services (DHS) of their domicile states are allowed to apply.

Candidates who are from the Delhi region can send their applications to Dr. Poonam Panwar, CMO (NFSG) Nodal Officer (NEET Covid Warrior) on the email ID: hospitalcoordinationcell1@gmail.com.

Students should keep in mind that the applications which have been sent directly to the MCC of DGHS and after the prescribed time will not be considered.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee has released the provisional result of the Mop-Up round. Candidates who appeared for the Mop-Up round can visit the official website in order to check their results.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen