New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Medical Counselling Committee to not release NEET UG Counselling 2021 Round 1 seat allotment results today, January 28, 2022. MCC, on Thursday, released the Round 1 provisional allotment results but later pulled it down. The reason behind this is the ongoing hearing in a related matter in the Madras High Court. For more details, candidates can visit the official website of MCC--mcc.nic.in.

"The Candidates participating in NEET-UG, 2021 counselling are informed that the provisional result of round 1 has been pulled down due to the hearing held on 27/01/2022 in W.P. of 2022 in the matter of Gidla Bala Surya Chandra & others v/s UoI & Ors. before the Hon'ble High Court of Judicature at Madras," the MCC in its notice stated.

"Candidates are advised to wait for the final result and keep in touch with the MCC website for further course of action,” it further read.

Regarding the declaration of the result, officials are yet to make an announcement, but as per the counselling schedule announced earlier, the seat allotment results were scheduled to be declared on January 29, 2022.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, the registration for NEET-UG counselling Round 2 will start on February 9 and conclude on February 14. Thereafter, the institutes will have to complete the seat allotment process by February 18, and after verification, they will announce the round 2 results on February 19, 2022.

All the NEET Undergraduate (MBBS/BDS) counselling for All India Quota seats/ Institutional Quota/ Domicile (internal candidates) of Central Universities is conducted by Medical Counseling Committee (MCC)/ Directorate General of Health Services, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

