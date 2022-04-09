New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has decided to extend the reporting deadline for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) counselling 2021 stray vacancy round till April 11, 2022 -- 5 PM. Now, all the applicants have been granted extra time to report to their respective colleges till the above-mentioned date. The authorities have updated the official notice on the official website, i.e., mcc.nic.in.

"The reporting for stray vacancy round of UG counselling 2021 has been extended up to 5:00 PM of 11.04.022," MCC's official notice reads.

Apart from that, MCC has also allowed students to report to the medical colleges in hybrid mode this year. It should be noted that MCC had announced the seat allotment result for the NEET UG 2021 stray vacancy round on its official website.

How to Check Stray Vacancy round Result :

Step 1: Visit the official website -- mcc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page of the website, students will find the link that reads 'NEET-UG 2021 counselling' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, under the 'current event' section, students have to click on the 'Final Allotment Result UG Stray Vacancy Round 2021' link

Step 4: Candidates are advised to check all the necessary information including name/rank and the allotted college carefully

Earlier, extra seats were added by MCC for MBBS courses for the mop-up round of counseling this year. Institutes including Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Karad; Pt. Raghunath Murmu Medical College, Baripada Odisha; and Gajra Raja Medical College, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh and BDS seats at Govt. Dental College, RIMS, and Kadapa have been granted extra seats.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen