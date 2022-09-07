NEET UG Counselling 2022 Expected To Begin In September; Check Details Here

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 Counselling is likely to start in the month of September. As per the timeline published on the official website of the National Medical Commission (NMC), medical colleges can conduct counselling ahead of the declaration of the NEET Result 2022.

An official notice released by the commission informs that the NEET UG 2022 Counselling will start in the months of September- October 2022. Additionally, in order to ensure that the procedure of NEET Counselling is not delayed any further, NMC will allow the renewal of the permissions for all medical colleges based on the sworn affidavit for the academic year of 2022 to 2023.

“As the counselling for NEET UG 2022 is going to start in the month of September/ October 2022, there are colleges where we are waiting 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th renewals, all of them, it has been decided to give/ allow the renewal of permission on the basis on sworn affidavit for the academic year 2022-23," reads the official notification released on the official website of the apex regulator for medical education.

Additionally, NMC has also informed about a 'random surprise inspection' that may take place on the basis of the track records of the medical colleges.

“However, random surprise inspection may be carried out on the basis of the track record of the medical colleges for the academic year 2022-23 and on the basis of the inspection reports decision will be taken,” it further informed medical colleges," stated NMC.

Currently, more than 18 lakh candidates are waiting for the NEET 2022 Result declaration. According to the National Testing Agency (NTA), the result for the NEET UG exam is likely to be released today, on September 2022. Once released students can visit the official website of neet--neet.nta.nic.in and check their results.

Meanwhile, candidates can also follow the below-mentioned steps and check their results.

NEET 2022: How To Check Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET-- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link to view NEET marks.

Step 3: You now need to enter the details like your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Login and download the scorecard.

Note: Take a printout for future reference.