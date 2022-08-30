NEET UG 2022: NTA To Release Answer Key Today On neet.nta.nic.in | Details

The National Testing Agency, NTA would be releasing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG answer key today, August 30. According to an official notification issued by the testing agency, the answer key and the OMR sheets for NEET UG exams would be released on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the NEET UG exams 2022 can check the answer key once released on the official site neet.nta.nic.in.

According to an NTA notice issued earlier, the testing agency had stated that the NEET UG answer key, response sheets and scanned images of the OMR sheets would be made available for the students today, August 30, 2022.

Candidates must also know that the canned images of the OMR sheets would be sent to the registered email ID of the candidates. Candidates must note that these answer keys will be provisional in nature and students will be allowed to raise their objections to the answer keys as well as the questions.

NEET Answer Key 2022: Steps to download NEET Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students have to click on a link that reads 'NEET Answer Key'

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login credentials as asked

Step 4: The NEET UG answer key will be displayed on your screen

NEET UG Answer Key 2022: Objection Process

"Candidates will be given an opportunity to make an online challenge against the provisional Answer Key by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 200 per answer challenged, within a specified period as indicated in the Public Notice," states a notice issued by NTA.

Meanwhile, any candidate who wishes to challenge the question paper or recorded answer would have to submit a fee of Rs. 200 for every question they reject.

According to the marking scheme of NEET, four marks will be awarded to candidates for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. And if a question is left unanswered no marks will be added.

NTA NEET 2022 was held across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside India on July 17. For the unversed, NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and other medical and nursing courses