NEET UG Admit Card 2022: NTA Expected To Release Hall Tickets Today At neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET, today (July 11). Students appearing for the paper were asking the education body for the NEET admit card and exam updates. Hence, NTA is likely to provide details on the exam date and admit cards today. Candidates registered for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website of the education body. Once the admit cards are out, students can check and download them from NTA's website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Students should note that the NTA is expected to release NEET admit cards around 12 noon, as per past trends. Also, the education board has dismissed all the reports and the possibility of NEET-UG 2022 postponement. The news comes after the union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the same issue at an event.

Hence, the paper for NEET-UG 2022 will be conducted on July 17, 2022. Apart from that, students will need their application numbers ready as they would come in handy for downloading the admit cards.

If you have also registered for the exam and want to download the admit card, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Here are the steps to download NEET UG Admit Cards 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Students then need to click on the NEET admit card 2022 link on the homepage

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their details as asked

Step 4: The NEET UG admit card will appear on the screen

NOTE: Download and take a printout for future use.

Apart from that, the NEET exam is a 3 hours and 20 minutes exam. There will be 200 questions which will further be divided into 720 marks. The paper will have three sections including physics, chemistry, and biology (botany and zoology).