NEET UG 2023: Registration To Begin Soon At neet.nta.nic.in; Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the registration process for NEET UG 2023 next week. The agency will be soon releasing the notification ahead of commencing the registration online. Once released candidates can check the notification at– neet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official calendar, the NEET UG exam 2023 will be conducted on May 7, 2023. Candidates will have to submit the required documents to register for the exam including class 10, and 12 mark sheets, Adhar card, and other important documents.

To register for NEET UG 2023 candidates must be qualified in class 12 or an equal level exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology, and English as subjects. Candidates need to score a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the total of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Bio-technology in the qualifying examination.

The NEET UG syllabus consists of three major subjects including Physics, Chemistry, and Biology. Candidates must note that there will be no upper age limit to appear for the NEET UG exam. However, the minimum age of the aspirants must be 17 years as on January 31, 2023.

NEET UG 2023: Here’s How To Register

Step 1: Go to the official website at– neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the registration link NEET UG 2023

Step 3: Now create the login credentials and then log in

Step 4: Candidates have to fill out the application form and upload the required documents

Step 5: Now pay the application fee and submit it

Note: Download and print out the application form for future reference