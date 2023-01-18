NEET UG 2023: Registration Process To Begin Soon At neet.nta.nic.in; Check Details

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2023 notification and registration process are expected to be announced by National Testing Agency (NTA) soon. Once the registration begins candidates can apply at– neet.nta.nic.in.

According to the official exam calendar, the NEET 2023 Exam for undergraduate admissions will be conducted on May 7, 2023. NTA is expected to release the NEET UG 2023 Schedule soon. Aspirants will have to required to submit important documents including their Class 12th mark sheet, aadhar card, and other important documents.

The NEET UG 2023 entrance exam for admission to MBBS courses will be conducted in 13 languages across 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside abroad. The exam will be held via pen and paper mode and it will cover the syllabus of Physics, Chemistry, and Biology from classes 11 and 12.

Aspirants must be very attentive at the time of application filling as any mistake in the application will lead to the application form being canceled. To apply for the medical entrance exam, candidates need to keep the following documents ready.

NEET UG 2023: List of documents

Class 12th mark sheet

Class 10th mark sheet

Signature

Left-hand thumb impression

Passport and postcard-size photographs

Valid Photo ID proof such as Aadhar Card, Passport, Voter ID, etc.

Self-declaration certificate for J&K aspirants

Category certificate

Citizenship certificate

PwBD certificate

NEET UG 2023: Here’s How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website– neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link “Register For NEET UG 2023”

Step 3: Now candidates have to register on the portal and fill up the application form

Step 4: Upload the necessary scanned documents

Step 5: candidates have to pay the application fee and submit the application form

Note: Download the NEET UG 2023 application form and take a printout of it for future reference.