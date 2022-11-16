NEET UG 2023 Exam Date: When Will NEET UG Schedule Be Released | Check Details Here

DISMISSING reports on NEET UG exam dates in November, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday said that it will not release any notification regarding the NEET UG exam dates this month. It is expected that the NEET UG Exam Dates will be released in December, however, the NTA has not confirmed any date for the release of the schedule.

A section of the media has reported that the NTA will release the NEET UG 2023 Exam Dates in November, but the NTA has now dismissed these reports. NEET is a national-level medical entrance exam for admissions to MBBS, dental, AYUSH, and nursing courses offered by various participating colleges. The candidates can check the official website of NTA -- nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in -- to get further details.

Through NEET 2023, aspirants can get admission to the top government medical colleges. There are lakhs of students who appear for the NEET exams every year. The NEET UG 2023 syllabus is based on Class 11 and 12 including Physics, Chemistry and Biology subjects.

According to the previous year's exam pattern, it is expected that the NEET UG 2023 exam will be held on MCQ-based questions which have to be completed in 3 hours. The overall marks will be 720 and there will be 200 questions out of which students will be required to attempt 180 questions.

While Chemistry and physics will have 45 questions each, biology (Botany+Zoology) includes 90 questions. For each correct answer, 4 marks will be given and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer. Candidates can practice the questions of NEET UG exams to check their knowledge and score with the help of NEET sample papers, mock tests and previous year's question papers.