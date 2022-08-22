NEET UG 2022: Why NTA Is Taking So Long To Release Answer Key?

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 was conducted on July 22. However, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has still not released the answer key for the NEET 2022 exams which is usually released in nearly a month.

Meanwhile, NTA, this year received the highest number of registrations to date. A total of 18,72,329 students applied for the exam. Reportedly, this was for the first time that more than 18 lakh candidates registered for the exam. This is an increase of more than 2.5 lakh candidates from 2021. Also, about 95 per cent of the students appeared for the exam.

However, various reasons are being speculated for the delay in the release of the answer key. The increase in the number of registered candidates might be a reason. Also, incidents of technical glitches were also reported at the time of exam.

Additionally, as per reports, students from Rajasthan’s Sriganganagar district alleged that they had to write NEET UG 2022 exam twice while some just waited for the exam paper after English, Hindi and bilingual papers mix up.

Meanwhile, once released, students can visit the official website--neet.nta.nic.in and download the answer key. Candidates can visit the official website and follow the below-mentioned steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website--neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'NEET 2022 Answer Key'.

Step 3: Now, enter the login credentials as per the requirement.

Step 4: NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.

NOTE: Take a printout for future reference.

Additionally, it is expected that the NEET UG 2022 cut-off will be 50 per cent general category, 45 per cent for PH candidates and 40 per cent for candidates from the reserved category. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the website in order to get the latest updates.