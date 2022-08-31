NEET UG 2022: When Will NTA Release Answer Key? All You Need To Know

The long wait of the candidates for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 continues as the National Testing Agency (NTA) has delayed the release of the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2022. However, NEET, on its official website on Wednesday confirmed that the same will be made available on the website--neet.nta.nic.in, by 12:15 PM today, August 31, 2022.

The answer key earlier was supposed to be released by August 30. But the same has not been published yet. Meanwhile, the notification on the official website reads, “Uploading of data of 18 lakh candidates will take some more time. Hence, display of OMR Answer Sheet, Recorded Responses, and Provisional Answer Key will become available only by 12.15 P.M. today."

Candidates are being informed that once released they can download the answer key from the official website of NEET--neet.nta.nic.in. You can also follow the below-mentioned steps and download your answer key:

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Download?

Step 1: Visit the official website--neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students need to tap on the link that reads, 'NEET Answer Key'.

Step 3: You will now be required to enter all the needed details and login.

Step 4: You will now see NEET UG 2022 answer key flashing on the screen. You can also download it and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG 2022: Login Details Required

In order to check your NEET UG 2022 answer key, you just need to have your application number and date of birth.

NEET UG 2022: How To Raise Objections?

The objection window will be opened after the provisional answer key is released.

Steps To Raise Objections:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET--neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, enter all the details as per the requirement.

Step 3: Make an online challenge against the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable amount of Rs 2022 per answer challenged.

NEET UG 2022: Marking Scheme

It must be noted that the candidates will be given four marks for every correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each wrong answer. Also, if there are any unanswered questions, candidates will not be given any marks for that.