NEET UG 2022: When Will NTA Release Answer Key? All You Need To Know

The National Testing Agency, NTA can release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG answer key soon. As per schedule, the answer key release was due last week, however, there is some uninformed delay in the same. Now, candidates who appeared for the NEET UG exams are getting eager as the agency has not specified any date for the release of answer key and NEET UG Result 2022 yet.

NTA will soon release the answer key for medical entrance exams conducted for UG admissions this year. As per several media reports, it is likely that NEET UG Answer Key 2022 can be released by end of this week.

In previous years, NTA had issued the NEET answer keys after a month of conducting the medical entrance tests. This year, the NEET UG examination was held on July 17. Over 18 lakh applicants enrolled for the medical entrance exams and more than 16 lakh appeared in the NEET UG 2022 exam.

About 95 per cent of students who registered for the exam appeared for it. One of the potential causes of the delay in the release of the answer key could be the increase in students.

However, once released, candidates can be able to access the answer key on the official website of neet.nta.nic.in.

According to the marking scheme of NEET, four marks will be awarded to candidates for each correct answer and one mark will be deducted for each incorrect answer. And if a question is left unanswered no marks will be added.

NTA NEET 2022 was held across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. For the unversed, NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and other medical and nursing courses