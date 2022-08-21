NEET UG 2022: When Will NTA Release Answer Key? All You Need To Know

Around 18 lakh students are waiting for National Testing Agency To Release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 answer key. The NTA is expected to release the answer key soon. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the education body releases the document, students can check and download the document from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Students should note that the education body is yet to announce an official notice regarding the time and date to release the answer key as well result declaration. NTA conducted the NEET UG exam on July 17, 2022. Once the provisional answer key is released, students will be able to raise objections against the answer key. Further, the valid objections raised by students will be considered by the NTA. Once the NTA will check all the objections, then only the NEET UG Result 2022 will be prepared and will be announced.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the answer key (once released), then here's how you can do it by following the steps.

NEET Answer Key 2022: Steps to download NEET Answer Key

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find a link that reads 'NEET 2022 Answer Key' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login credentials as asked

Step 4: The NEET UG answer key will be displayed on your screen

NEET UG 2022 Answer key: Websites to check

NTA will release the NEET 2022 answer key at the following official website

nta.ac.in

neet.nta.nic.in

It is expected that the NEET UG 2022 cut-off will be 50 per cent for the general category, whereas 45 per cent for PH candidates and 40 per cent for candidates from the reserved category. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.