NEET UG 2022: When Will NTA Release Answer Key?

More than 18 lakh students are waiting for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) answer key. Students who appear for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the answer keys are out, students can check and download them from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Students should note the NEET UG answer key for all the question paper codes. Apart from answer keys, the education body will also release the candidate’s OMR response sheets.

Once the answer keys are released, students will soon have their results as well. With the help of answer keys, students will be able to calculate their NEET scores.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to check your answer key (Once out), then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

NEET answer key 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: Go to the official page -- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'NEET official answer key 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: NEET 2022 official answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the NEET answer key as per your question paper code

Step 5: Students have to check the response mentioned in the answer key

Step 6: Calculate the scores using the NEET answer key official

NEET UG 2022: How to challenge answer key

Once the NTA releases the answer key, students will get the opportunity to challenge the responses by paying the non-refundable fee of Rs 200 on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in for each objection.

Meanwhile, the NEET UG percentile will be determined on the basis of the highest marks secured in the all-India common merit list in NEET.

Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more details.