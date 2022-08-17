NEET UG 2022: When Will NTA Declare Results? Check Expected Date And Other Details Here

The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2022) results soon. Once the results are announced, students can check their NEET UG score on neet.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, NEET UG answer key 2022 will be released today, August 17 on the official website.

As per several media reports, the NEET UG Result is expected to be released by 21 August but no official confirmation has not been made by NTA regarding the NEET Result date or time. Candidates who appeared for the NEET-UG exams 2022 are advised to keep a regular check on the official website or Twitter handle of NTA.

Here's how to download NEET UG Result 2022:

Visit the official website neet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on ‘NEET Result 2022’ link.

Enter your NEET 2022 application number and other details.

Your NEET 2022 results will appear on the screen.

Download it and take the printout for future reference.

For the unversed, NTA NEET 2022 was held on July 17, 2022, across 3,570 centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. A total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the NEET UG exam, out of which 95 per cent of candidates appeared for the exam.

This year, NTA received the highest number of applications ever with a considerable increase of over 2.5 lakh from last year. In 2021, over 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, which was conducted at 3,858 centres. Of these, at least 8.70 lakh students had qualified.

For the unversed, NEET-UG is the qualifying entrance exam for admission to Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS), Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), Bachelor of Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) and other medical and nursing courses.