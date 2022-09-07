NEET Toppers List 2022: Check Full List Of Last Year's NEET UG Toppers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to release the results of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 today, September 7.

The candidates who will qualify the NEET will be eligible to take admission to undergraduate courses in medical and dental courses, including admissions in nursing and Ayush. students, however, are being informed that councelling for Ayush will be held seperately.

Meanwhile, once the results are announced, the education body will also release the list of toppers. Also, in order to check the results, candidates need their details like the application number and date of birth.

Since, the toppers list will only be released once the results for NEET 2022 are declared, let's take a look at the previous year's toppers list.

The list includes the names of the candidate and the rank secured by them.

Check The List:

NEET Toppers List: 2021

1. Mrinal Kutteri-- Rank 1

2. Tanmay Gupta-- Rank 2

3. Karthika G Nair-- Rank 3

4. Aman Tripathi-- Rank 4

5. Nikhar Bansal-- Rank 5

NEET Toppers List: 2020

1. Soyeb Aftab-- Rank 1

2. Akansha Singh-- Rank 2

3. Tummala Snikitha-- Rank 3

4. Vineet Sharma-- Rank 4

5. Amrisha Khaitan-- Rank 5

NEET 2022 Results: Passing Marks

In order to qualify for the exam, students need to secure at least 50 percentile marks (if the candidate belongs to the general category). Meanwhile, for the candidates belonging to the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes(ST), and Other Backward Classes(OBCs), the minimum mark is 40 percentile. Also, for the candidates with benchmark disabilities, the minimum marks they need to secure is 45 percentile if they belong to the general category and 40 percentile if they belong to the SC, ST, and OBC category.

NEET 2022 Results: What Are The Documents Required To Check Results?

To check the results, candidates need their roll number and the unique id numbers mentioned on the admit card. Also, once the results are viewed candidates are advised to match their admit card details with their score card.