NEET UG 2022 Toppers List: Rajasthan Girl Bags First Position, Delhi Boy Ranks Second; Check Full List Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 on September 2022. Along with the result, NTA also released the NEET UG 2022 toppers list. Tanishka from Rajasthan bagged the top position in NEET UG 2022 exam by scoring a total of 715 marks out of 720 followed by Vatsa Ashish Batra from Delhi and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka who also scored 715 marks in NEET UG 2022 exams.

A total of four candidates scored 715 out of 720 marks including the three top rank holders and Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule from Karnataka.

Here Is The List Of Top 10 Rank Holders Of the NEET UG 2022 Exam:

1. TANISHKA-- Rank 1

2. VATSA ASHISH BATRA-- Rank 2

3. HRISHIKESH NAGBHUSHAN GANGULE-- Rank 3

4. RUCHA PAWASHE-- Rank 4

5. ERRABELLY SIDHARTH RAO-- Rank 5

6. RISHI VINAY BALSE-- Rank 6

7. ARPIT NARANG-- Rank 7

8. KRISHNA S R-- Rank 8

9. ZEEL VIPUL VYAS-- Rank 9

10. HAZIQ PARVEEZ LONE-- Rank 10

Meanwhile, candidates can visit the official website of NEET--neet.nta.nic.in and can download their results. You can also follow the below-mentioned steps and download the results:

NEET 2022: How To Check Results?

Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET-- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, click on the link to view NEET marks.

Step 3: You now need to enter the details like your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Login and download the scorecard.

Note: Take a printout for future reference.

It should be noted that NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17, 2022. A total of 8.72 lakh candidates had registered for the medical entrance exam, out of wghich 95 per cent of the students appeared for the exam. Once the candidates clear the NEET exam, they can start applying for the counselling process, which is expected to likely in this month itself.