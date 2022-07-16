NEET UG 2022 To Be Held Tomorrow; Check Important Guidelines, Dress Code, Other Details Here

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 exam on July 17, Sunday. NTA has issued an advisory on their official website for the candidates before the entrance exam. Moreover, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website--neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2022: Guidelines to follow at the exam centre

1. Candidates must bring their NEET UG 2022 admit card, self-declaration and undertaking form to the exam centre.

2. Candidates must carry a black or blue ball pen to write the exam as it is a pen and paper test.

3. Candidates can carry a passport-size photo to put on the attendance sheet.

4. Candidates can carry a personal transparent water bottle and a 50 ml bottle of hand sanitiser.

5. Apart from admit card, any other printed items are not allowed.

NEET UG 2022: Dress code

1. Wearing heavy ornaments, jewellery, and expensive items to the exam hall is not allowed.

2. Customary or culturally appropriate clothing/dress is permitted. Such candidates must reach the centre a minimum of 2 hours before the reporting time for proper checking.

3. Accessories or items or objects of faith are allowed. However, candidates must reach the centre two hours before the reported time for proper checking.

4. Candidates are not allowed to wear shoes. If a candidate reaches the exam centre with shoes, NTA has the right to ask the student to remove the shoes outside the examination centre.

5. Watches, caps and sunglasses are also not allowed.

6. Light coloured clothes which have full sleeves are not permitted in the exam centre.

7. Sandals and open slippers with a little heel are allowed in the exam centre.

Earlier, several NEET UG aspirants plead to postpone the exam. However, the Delhi High Court rejected the plea, saying it was totally a "misconceived" plea. The High Court also added that there was no merit in the petition but it didn't go harsh on the petitioners as they were students. "Had it been somebody else, the court would have dismissed the petition with heavy costs," Justice Sanjeev Narula said.

Around 18.72 lakh students will appear for the NEET-UG 2022 exam and nearly 14,90,000 candidates will appear in CUET.