NEET UG 2022: State Counselling Schedule Details Released; Check Dates Here

The counselling schedule for NEET UG Counselling has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC on its official website. Students who wish to check the counselling schedule can visit the official website and check the details -- mcc.nic.in

The education body will conduct the first round of MCC NEET counselling for the All India Quota between October 11 and October 20, 2022. Further, from October 17 to 28, 2022, the counselling process for the 85 per cent quota seats will be conducted. The education body will release the counselling schedule for each state separately.

NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule:

Schedule for Admission All India Quota Deemed+ Central Institute State Counselling Ist Round of Counselling 11th Oct - 20th Oct, 2022 10th Oct - 20th Oct, 2022 17th - 28th Oct, 2022 Last date of Joining 28th October, 2022 28th October, 2022 4th November, 2022 2 nd round of Counselling 2nd Nov– 10th Nov, 2022 2nd Nov– 10th Nov, 2022 7th Nov –18th Nov, 2022 Last date of Joining 18th November, 2022 18th November, 2022 21st Nov 2022 Mop up Round 23rd Nov–1st Dec, 2022 23rd Nov–1st Dec, 2022 6th Dec- 12th Dec 2022 Last date of Joining 10th December, 2022 10th December, 2022 16th December, 2022 Stray Vacancy 12th Dec to 14th Dec 2022 12th Dec to 14th Dec 2022 -- Last date of Joining 20th December, 2022 20th December, 2022 20th December, 202 Commencement of Academic Session 15th November, 2022 15th November, 2022 15th November, 2022

If you also wish to check the schedule by visiting the official website, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Steps to check counselling schedule

Step 1: Go to the official website -- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link 'UG Medical Counselling 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now click on 'STATE COUNSELLING SCHEDULE UG 2022' -- click on that

Step 4: The schedule will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the schedule and check accordingly.

Further, as per the official notice, the education body will conduct the 2nd Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for BDS/ B. Sc Nursing courses. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.