NEET UG 2022: State Counselling Schedule Details Released; Check Dates Here

The education body will conduct the first round of MCC NEET counselling for the All India Quota between October 11 and October 20, 2022.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Wed, 05 Oct 2022 12:57 PM IST
The counselling schedule for NEET UG Counselling has been released by the Medical Counselling Committee, MCC on its official website. Students who wish to check the counselling schedule can visit the official website and check the details -- mcc.nic.in

The education body will conduct the first round of MCC NEET counselling for the All India Quota between October 11 and October 20, 2022. Further, from October 17 to 28, 2022, the counselling process for the 85 per cent quota seats will be conducted. The education body will release the counselling schedule for each state separately.

NEET UG 2022 counselling schedule:

Schedule for Admission

All India Quota

Deemed+ Central Institute

State Counselling

 

Ist Round of Counselling

11th Oct - 20th Oct, 2022

10th Oct - 20th Oct, 2022

17th - 28th Oct, 2022

 

Last date of Joining

28th October, 2022

28th October, 2022

4th November, 2022

2 nd round of Counselling

2nd Nov– 10th Nov, 2022

2nd Nov– 10th Nov, 2022

7th Nov –18th Nov, 2022

 

Last date of Joining

18th November, 2022

18th November, 2022

21st Nov 2022

 

Mop up Round

23rd Nov–1st Dec, 2022

23rd Nov–1st Dec, 2022

6th Dec- 12th Dec 2022

 

Last date of Joining

10th December, 2022

10th December, 2022

16th December, 2022

 

Stray Vacancy

12th Dec to 14th Dec 2022

12th Dec to 14th Dec 2022

--

Last date of Joining

20th December, 2022

20th December, 2022

20th December, 202

 

Commencement of Academic Session

15th November, 2022

15th November, 2022

15th November, 2022

If you also wish to check the schedule by visiting the official website, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

Steps to check counselling schedule

Step 1: Go to the official website -- mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link 'UG Medical Counselling 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now click on 'STATE COUNSELLING SCHEDULE UG 2022' -- click on that

Step 4: The schedule will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the schedule and check accordingly.

Further, as per the official notice, the education body will conduct the 2nd Mop Up Round and Stray Vacancy Round for BDS/ B. Sc Nursing courses. Students are further advised to keep a close eye on the official website for more information.

