New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 registrations are all set to come to an end today (May 15). Today marks the last date for all the candidates who want to apply for the NEET exam. Candidates who have not applied and are yet to apply for the entrance exam can do it by today by visiting the official website - neet.nta.nic.in

Earlier, the NTA decided to end the registration process for NEET UG on May 6, 2022. However, in order to give more time to students to fill out the entrance registration forms, NTA had extended the date to May 15, 2022. Candidates should note that the education body will not accept any registration forms after 9 PM today (May 15). Apart from that, the deadline set for making application fees payment is till 11:50 pm on May 15.

The National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET UG 2022 exam on July 17, 2022. As per reports, around 16 lakh students appeared for the NEET exam, which was one of the highest numbers ever reported. Students should also note that the exams will take place in offline mode. All students who wish to pursue their career in the medical line can apply for the NEET UG exam.

“The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (IST),” NTA on the official notice said.

If you want to register for the exam, then here's how you can do it by following this step-wise guide.

NEET 2022 Application Form: How To Apply

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads 'Registrations for NEET-UG 2022' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to register themselves and fill in the NEET 2022 application form

Step 4: Upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee

NOTE: Download and take a printout

