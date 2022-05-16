New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) deadline for Under Graduate (UG) courses has been extended by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The deadline to submit applications for NEET-UG 2022 has been extended till May 20. NTA has released an official notification regarding this stating that NEET 2022 application forms can be filled in on or before 20th May 2022. Candidates interested in appearing for the medical entrance test can register on the official website of NTA at - neet.nta.nic.in.

Earlier, the registration process for NEET-UG was set to end on May 15. However, the apex testing agency decided to extend the deadline by another week until 20th May 2022 to give students more time. The deadline was extended after the Office of Director General Armed Forces Medical Services requested NTA further the last date of online application.

NTA also informed in the notification that female candidates who want to take admission in B.Sc. (Nursing) Course 2022 at the AFMS institutes are also required to apply for NEET-UG 2022 online through its official website. For more details regarding AFMS institutes, candidates may visit joinindianarmy.nic.in. As for other students, following are the steps to apply online for NEET-UG 2022 Exams.

NEET 2022 Exam: How To Apply

Step 1: First go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, click on the link that read 'Registrations for NEET-UG 2022'.

Step 3: Then students need to register themselves and fill in the NEET 2022 application form

Step 4: Upload all the required documents and pay the online registration fee

NOTE: Download and take a printout

The National Testing Agency will conduct the NEET UG 2022 exam on July 17, 2022. The exams will be held in offline mode."The Entrance Test shall consist of 200 multiple choice questions (four options with a single correct answer) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). 50 questions in each subject will be divided into two sections (A and B). The duration of the Examination will be 200 minutes (03 hours 20 minutes) from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (IST),” NTA on the official

