New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency has decided to extend the last date of the NEET UG registration window. As per the new notice, the last date for registration for NEET-UG is set as May 15. Apart from that, the last payment of the application fee is also kept as May 15. Students who want to register for the exam can visit the official website and can apply -- neet.nta.nic.in.

Back on May 1, a public notice was released regarding all admissions in medical courses to be conducted via NEET-UG 2022 scores, after which the NTA extended the deadline. The exam is going to take place in around 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. Further, the paper will be conducted in 13 languages i.e. English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

NTA NEET UG 2022: Check important dates here

The deadline to apply and pay the application fee is May 15, 2022

The earlier deadline to apply was set as May 6, 2022

NEET UG 2022 exam will be conducted on July 17, 2022.

If you also want to register for the exam, then here's a step-wise guide through which you can easily apply for the entrance exam.

How to apply for NEET-UG 2022

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage of the website, students will find the link that reads ‘Fill Registration Form' -- click on that

Step 3: Now, candidates need to fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.

Step 4: Candidates now have to pay the fees by prescribed modes or format

NOTE: Keep a printout of the confirmation page after successful payment of the fee for future use.

