NEET UG 2022: NTA To Release Provisional Answer Key On August 30; Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency has finally confirmed that the answer key along with the scanned images of the OMR answer sheet and recorded responses for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test will be released on August 30. Meanwhile, the education body will release the results on September 7 on the official website. Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the answer key is declared, students can check and download the document from the official website of NTA -- neet.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice shared by the education board, students will be given the opportunity to raise objections to the NEET 2022 provisional answer key and recorded response from August 30. However, students should note that in order to raise objections they will have to pay Rs 200 for each answer.

Once all the objections raised by students are analysed, the NTA will then release the results on the official website.

If you also appeared for the exam and want to download the answer key (once released), then here's how you can do it by following the steps.

NEET Answer Key 2022: Steps to download NEET Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students have to look for a link that reads 'NEET Answer Key' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to enter their login credentials as asked

Step 4: The NEET UG answer key will be displayed on your screen

NEET UG 2022 Answer key: Websites to check

The NEET 2022 results will be declared on these websites.

nta.ac.in

neet.nta.nic.in

Further, candidates should keep in mind that the NEET provisional answer key is not the result. However, candidates will be able to calculate their scores using the NEET provisional answer key. Meanwhile, talking about numbers then a total of 18,72,329 students registered for the exam, and 95 per cent of the students appeared for the exam who are now eagerly waiting for their results to be out.