NEET-UG 2022 Admit Cards Released By NTA; Check Step-Wise Process To Download Hall Tickets

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the Admit Cards for NEET-UG 2022. Students can visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in and can download their admit cards.

The NEET-UGAgency 2022 exams are to take place on July 17, 2022, in pen-paper mode. The exams will be held in 13 languages and will be conducted in 497 cities across the countries including 14 cities outside the country.

How To Download NEET UG 2022 Admit Cards:

It must be noted that students will not be allowed to appear in the exams without the admit card. Students can download NEET UG admit cards 2022 by following the steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website--neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET admit card 2022 link on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the credentials as asked

Step 4: The NEET UG admit card will appear on the screen.

NOTE: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.

Apart from that, the exam is a 3 hours and 20 minutes exam. There will be a total of NEET-UG200 questions which will further be divided into 720 marks. The paper will have three sections including Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany and Zoology).

Meanwhile, nearly 18,72,341 students have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) exam and around 14,90,000 students will appear in Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET).

Earlier, many candidates held a nationwide protest demanding a delay in the exams as they did not get time to prepare for exams. However, there's no such official statement regarding the postponement of dates of exams