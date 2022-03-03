New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2022 exam date notification next week according to a PTI report. The NEET 2022 exam date notification will be released on the official website of NTA. Candidates can visit NTA's website at- neet.nta.nic.in. to check the date sheet and related updates.

It must be noted that medical seats in India increased up to 5200 after 10 per cent reservation was included under the EWS category (Economically Weaker Section). Also, the fees of 50 per cent seats in the private medical colleges and deemed universities will be on par with that of government medical colleges of the state or Union Territory, according to the National Medical Commission (NMC) guidelines to be implemented from next year.

Here's the number of seats in different medical courses:

MBBS- 90,825

BDS- 27,948

AYUSH- 52,720

BVSc- 603

JIPMER - 249

Tips to prepare for NEET 2022 exams:

One needs to have a thorough preparation strategy to achieve excellent scores in the NEET exams.

1) The first tip is to understand and analyze your syllabus. This means that you should know the exam pattern and how much weightage is assigned to each chapter. Once, you do this, you can start with the high-weightage chapters first and then move to relatively less important ones.

2) Preparing a timetable is another important step that will help you understand which subjects need more time and how to cover all chapters effectively. It will also keep you orderly and persistent.

3) Take mock tests and revise sample papers to strengthen your preparation. Every score will help you realize your weak points and strong points. Accordingly, you can focus on what to study.

4) Work on time management as it is very important to be able to secure good marks. Sometimes students are not able to get marks because they weren't able to attempt a question due to lack of time. Hence, you must learn time management well in advance.

5) Take notes while you study. It will help you in revising during the final days before the exams.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha