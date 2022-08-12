NEET UG 2022: NTA To Release Answer Key Soon, Results Likely By 3rd Week Of Aug

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the answer key and the candidate's response sheet for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 soon. Though the educational body has not announced any date officially, it is being speculated that it could release the answer key by August 14.

Once released, students can visit the official website of NEET---neet.nta.nic.in and can download the answer key.

According to a report by the Indian Express, a senior official of NTA mentioned that the agency is aiming to declare the results by the third week of August.

“At this moment, we are trying our best to announce it by the third week of August. The NEET answer key will be released a few days before that,” said the NTA official as quoted by the Indian Express.

NEET UG 2022 Answer Key: How To Download?

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA NEET--neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads 'NEET UG Answer Key', once it is released.

Step 3: Once you click on the link, a login window appears on the screen. Enter the registration number and other required details in the space provided.

Step 4: The NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.

NOTE: You can also download the answer key and take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG 2022: How To Calculate Score?

The formula to calculate NEET 2022 score is mentioned below:

Students can easily calculate their NEET Score with the help of the answer key shared by NTA. Each correct answer will be awarded 4 marks and 1 mark will be deducted for every wrong answer.

The NEET UG 2022 was held on July 17 and a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the exam. As per the NTA, 95 per cent of the registered candidates appeared for the exam. The test was across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad.