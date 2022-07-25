NEET UG 2022: NTA To Release Answer Key Soon; Know How To Calculate Marks

The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the answer keys of the medical entrance exam — National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022 soon. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the answer keys are released, students can check their answer keys from the official website of the education board -- neet.nta.nic.in.

However, students should note that the NTA is yet to make an official announcement regarding the time and date of the result as well as the answer key declaration. Students can calculate the score by using the answer key. Apart from that, students will also have an option to raise objections once they receive their answer key.

In order to raise objections, students need to submit their objections to the NTA using the official email address or a link that has been given by the agency on the online portal.

If you have appeared for the exam and want to calculate scores, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

NEET UG 2022: How to calculate scores

Step 1: First the students are required to keep a tab of the question paper and answer key codes when tallying

Step 2: Students need to first check the question the language of the question paper set and the answer key given at the top of the answer key and OMR sheet

Step 3. Now, students need to enter the correct answers after multiplying them by four

Step 4: Students should note that for every incorrect answer, they have to multiply it by one

Formula to get final NEET 2022 score:

[4*(Number of Correct Responses)] - [1*(Number of Incorrect Responses)]

The education body conducted the NEET exam on July 17 from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. More than 18 lakh students appeared for the exam. The education body conducted the exam at 3,570 centres in 497 cities including 14 cities outside India.