NEET UG 2022: NTA To Release Answer Key Soon; Here's How To Download

The National Testing Agency is expected to release the NEET Answer Key 2022 soon. The education body conducted the exam on July 17, 2022, and now lakhs of students are eagerly waiting for the answer key as well as results. The answer key would be released on the official website. Students are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the document is released, students can check and download it by visiting -- neet.nta.nic.in

As per a report in India.com, the NEET answer key is likely to be released tomorrow (August 9). However, an official confirmation regarding the same is still awaited. Students should note that along with the answer key, the education body will also release candidates' OMR response sheets.

Almost 95 per cent of the candidates took their NEET exam. NEET is the single largest medical entrance exam that is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical courses in India.

Meanwhile, as per the media report, the NEET UG answer key is expected to be announced around August 18 or latest by August 31. NEET Aspirants please note that NTA has not released any specific date for the declaration of the answer key/ result.

How to Calculate NEET 2022 score?

The Formula to calculate NEET 2022 score is as follows: [4*(Number of Correct Responses)] – [1*(Number of Incorrect Responses)]

If you also appeared in the exam and want to download the answer key, then here's how you can do it by following these simple steps.

NEET UG 2022: Steps to download answer key

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'NEET UG 2022 Answer Key' -- Click on that

Step 3: Now, students need to fill in the information as asked -- Click on submit

Step 4: NEET UG 2022 Answer will be displayed on the screen

NOTE: Download the answer key and take a printout of it for future reference.