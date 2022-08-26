NEET UG 2022: NTA To Declare Result By September 7 At neet.nta.nic.in; Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has finally announced the date for the release of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2022 Result. The confirmed date for the NEET UG Result as well as the answer key has been released on the official website of NTA. As per the official date NEET Result 2022 is to be announced by September 7, 2022, on neet.nta.nic.in.

The notification also confirmed that the NEET Answer Key would be released by August 30, 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website for any latest updates. Additionally, students would also get an update regarding the release of Answer Key, and OMR sheets on the registered email id.

It must be noted that candidates will be allowed to raise objections on the provisional answer key, once it is released. The objection window is likely to open on August 30 as well. Students will get a time of 24 to 48 hours in order to raise objections, in case they have any. Candidates will also need to pay a sum of Rs 200 per question.

NEET UG 2022 Result: How To Download Answer Key?

Candidates can visit the official website and follow the below-mentioned steps in order to download the answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website--neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'NEET 2022 Answer Key'.

Step 3: Now, enter the login credentials as per the requirement.

Step 4: NEET UG 2022 answer key will appear on the screen.

NOTE: Take a printout for future reference.

NEET UG 2022 Result: How To Raise Objections?

Step 1: Go to the official website--neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, tap on the link that reads, ‘NEET Answer Key’.

Step 3: Enter the login credentials.

Step 4: You are now required to select the question for which objection will be raised, and make the payment for each objection.

NEET UG 2022 Result: How To Download Result?

Step 1: Go to the official website--neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘NEET Result 2022’ link.

Step 3: Enter your details like your application number and other required details and click on submit.

Step 4: You will now see your NEET UG 2022 result appearing on the screen.

NOTE: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.