NEET UG 2022: NTA Releases Exam City Intimation Slips; Admit Cards To Be Out Soon

The National Testing Agency, NTA has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET-UG 2022 exam city intimation slips for all the registered candidates on Wednesday, June 29, 2022. These allotment slips will allow candidates to check their respective exam city centres for the NEET UG exams. With this allotment, NTA is also expected to release NEET UG 2022 admit cards soon. Although, there is no official announcement on the dates yet, but NTA mentioned releasing the hall tickets soon.

All the candidates who registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can visit neet.nta.nic.in. to download the exam city intimation slip.

“The candidates may please note that this is not the admit card for NEET (UG) - 2022. This is advance information for the allotment of the City where the examination centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates. The admit card of NEET (UG) – 2022 shall be issued later," NTA said in an official notice.

Here’s How Candidates can check their NEET Exam City Intimation List 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Advance Intimation of Examination City for NEET(UG)-2022.'

Step 3: A new page would open, enter your application number and other details as asked.

Step 4: Your NEET UG exam city slip will be displayed on your screen.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of it for future reference.

Meanwhile, the NEET UG exam is scheduled to be held on July 17 from 2 pm to 5.20 pm, and will be held across various medical institutions in India for UG courses. Also, this year, over 18.72 lakh candidates have registered for NEET 2022. Out of the total, 10.64 lakh candidates are women and 8.07 lakh are men. This is a significant jump of over 2.5 lakh candidates from last year when about 15.44 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

NEET UG 2022 will be conducted with a revised exam pattern. The paper will feature 200 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) divided into multiple sections.