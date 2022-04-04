New Delhi | Jagran Education Desk: The registration for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Under Graduate courses (NEET-UG) 2022 is expected to be started by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from today, April 4. A notification regarding the same could come on NTA's official website at- neet.nta.nic.in. Once, the registration window opens, the application process for NEET 2022 will begin. Interested, candidates will be able to apply for the medical entrance test on the official website.

Along with this, NEET 2022 exam dates are also expected to be announced soon. As per reports, the tentative exam date for NEET-UG is July 17, 2022. However, no official confirmation has come on this. Once, the dates are released, they will be published on the websites nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic.in.

Further, it should be noted that from this year onwards, there will be no upper age limit for appearing for NEET as a result the number of applicants is expected to rise. The NEET application form 2022 will be released for over 16 lakh medical aspirants. Also, along with the NEET 2022 application form and exam date, NTA will also release the official brochure mentioning important dates and details such as eligibility criteria, registration process, fee etc.

Here's how to fill NEET 2022 application form

First, open the NEET registration 2022 link from- neet.nta.nic.in

Then fill in personal and academic details in the application form including choice of exam centres

After that, you have to upload the scanned images of documents as per the specifications

Then you will be asked to make payment for NEET registration fee in the online mode

Once, you have done all this, you can take the printout of the confirmation page for future reference.



NEET UG 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Class 12 passed students or those who have cleared the equivalent examination with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English subjects from a recognized board can apply for NEET. Those appearing for Class 12 final exams this year can apply for the test.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha