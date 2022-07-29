NEET UG 2022: NTA Likely To Release Answer Key Today; Here's How To Check

The National Testing Agency, NTA, is likely to announce the answer key for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test Undergraduate, NEET UG 2022 today (July 29). Students who appeared for the exam are advised to keep a close eye on the official website. Once the answer keys are released, then students can check and download them from the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

However, students should note that this is a tentative date and it can be changed. The NTA is yet to announce a specific date and time regarding the declaration of date and time regarding the declaration of answer keys and results.

The answer key will be released on the official website of the NTA and on NEET. In order to access the answer key, students should have their login credentials such as registration number, date of birth, etc.

Apart from that, students should also note that the NEET 2022 Answer Keys are not the final result.

The education body conducted the NEET 2022 UG Exam on July 17, 2022, from 2 pm to 5.20 pm, and the NEET 2022 Answer Key is expected to be released soon.

NEET answer key 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: Go to the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, students will find the link that reads 'NEET official answer key 2022' -- Click on that

Step 3: NEET 2022 official answer key will appear on the screen

Step 4: Now, as per the question paper code, download your answer key

Step 5: Match the responses mentioned in the answer key

Step 6: Calculate the scores using the NEET answer key official

Every year, thousands of candidates appear for the India pre-medical entrance test. Students who give the NEET UG Exam will be able to take admission into medical colleges, and who wish to pursue MBBS, BDS, etc.